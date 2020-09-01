Coronavirus Timeline: September

TENNESSEE (WATE) — As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continue to climb and most Tennessee schools are back in session, federal, state and local officials are issuing updated responses and directives on an almost daily basis.

Reports indicate the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 originated in December 2019 in Wuhan, China. On Wednesday, March 11, the World Health Organization had declared the global coronavirus crisis to be a pandemic. Previously, WHO had declared the coronavirus as a public health emergency on Jan. 30. The first case of the novel coronavirus in the US had been reported in mid-January in Washington state. COVID-19 has since spread into the United States. The first case in Tennessee was reported confirmed by state health officials in Williamson County on March 5.

Below is a timeline of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and its impacts in Tennessee and the East Tennessee region.

RELATED | Coronavirus Timeline: March 2020

RELATED | Coronavirus Timeline: April 2020

RELATED |Coronavirus Timeline: May 2020

RELATED | Coronavirus Timeline: June 2020

RELATED | Coronavirus Timeline: July 2020

RELATED | Coronavirus Timeline: August 2020

MORE | Coronavirus information page

MORE | Tennessee Department of Health coronavirus information

STATE COVID-19 ASSESSMENT SITES | https://www.tn.gov/content/tn/health/cedep/ncov/remote-assessment-sites.html

Coming into the month of September, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 154,933 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases as of August 31, 2020 including 1,754 deaths, 6,878 hospitalizations and 116,864 recovered.