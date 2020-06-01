Coronavirus Timeline: Tennessee to start June with 23,006 confirmed cases of COVID-19

TENNESSEE (WATE) — As the novel coronavirus and plans for reopening of the economy ramp up in Tennessee, state and local officials are issuing new or updated responses and directives on a daily basis.

The novel coronavirus or COVID-19 originated in December 2019 in Wuhan, China. On Wednesday, March 11, the World Health Organization had declared the global coronavirus crisis to be a pandemic. Previously, WHO had declared the coronavirus as a public health emergency on Jan. 30. The first case of the novel coronavirus in the US had been reported on Jan. 20 in Washington state. COVID-19 has since spread throughout the world and into the United States.

Below is a timeline of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and its impacts in Tennessee and Knox County.

RELATED | Coronavirus Timeline: March 2020

RELATED | Coronavirus Timeline: April 2020

RELATED |Coronavirus Timeline: May 2020

MORE | Coronavirus information page

MORE | Tennessee Department of Health coronavirus information

STATE COVID-19 ASSESSMENT SITES | https://www.tn.gov/content/tn/health/cedep/ncov/remote-assessment-sites.html

Coming into June, Tennessee has 23,006 confirmed coronavirus cases, 364 deaths from the virus, and 15,300 recoveries, the Tennessee Department of Health reported Sunday.

There have been 1,750 people hospitalized and 15,300 have recovered.

Cases are up 11,115 — 93.5% — from May 1; deaths are up by 160 from May 1 or 78.4%.