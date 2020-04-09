Coronavirus: TN Dept. of Health opens assessment sites on abbreviated schedule Friday & Saturday

TENNESSEE (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Health says 36 coronavirus assessment sites across the state will be open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (local time) on Friday and Saturday (April 10 & 11).
Here is the full list of assessment sites from the TN Dept. of Health:
Nurses at each site will conduct nasal swab collection for testing. Test results may be available within 72 hours of arrival at the lab, depending on the volume of tests the testing lab receives.
Tennessee’s rural county health department clinics will be closed for other services on April 10 in observance of Good Friday.
People in high-risk categories, including contacts of confirmed cases; people in occupations with exposure to large numbers of contacts; health care workers; nursing home residents; severely immunocompromised patients; critically ill patients; pregnant women and people who have COVID-19 symptoms are prioritized for testing.
People who have suspected or known cases of COVID-19 but are not severely ill should stay home while they recover. People with suspected or known COVID-19 who have severe underlying health conditions or are older adults should contact their health care provider to ask if they have additional recommendations for care. Anyone who develops severe symptoms should call ahead to their health care provider if possible prior to seeking care.
TDH has launched two Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Lines available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT. Call 833-556-2476 or 877-857-2945.Tennessee Department of Health
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: State, county case counts continue to climb; deaths due to COVID-19 rise to 65 in TN
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- List: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- Watch Soon: Dr. Fauci on what’s next for the U.S. in the coronavirus battle
- Grocery stores working to keep shelves stocked during coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus in Knox: YMCA helping community with emergency child care camps
- Police in Texas arrest teen who claimed she was intentionally spreading coronavirus
- MEDIC Regional Blood Center adding more precautions during COVID-19 pandemic
- Father of immunocompromised daughter urges East Tennesseans to stay home amid coronavirus outbreak
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: UT Medical Center applies extra COVID-19 precautions
- The Tennessee coronavirus death toll rises to 72 with 4,138 COVID-19 cases statewide
- PSA: Knoxville, please stay at home
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County confirms two new deaths, total cases at 126
- Tennessee gov sees good news in virus model, urges vigilance
- Knoxvillians adhere to guidelines with social distance ‘tailgating’