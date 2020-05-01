Coronavirus: Where to find masks in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending you wear a mask in public, you may be asking yourself, “where can I get one?”

Most major retailers are sold out and will not have any in stock for quite some time due to supply shortages.

That’s why some local stores have stepped up to meet that need.

Red Onion Pizza on Sutherland Avenue is one of the businesses helping to supply masks, along with Creative Dimensions Incorporated.

The business sells more than 850,000 items, including masks, hospital grade sanitizer and insulated shopping bags.