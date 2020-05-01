Coronavirus: Where to find masks in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending you wear a mask in public, you may be asking yourself, “where can I get one?”
Most major retailers are sold out and will not have any in stock for quite some time due to supply shortages.
That’s why some local stores have stepped up to meet that need.
Red Onion Pizza on Sutherland Avenue is one of the businesses helping to supply masks, along with Creative Dimensions Incorporated.
The business sells more than 850,000 items, including masks, hospital grade sanitizer and insulated shopping bags.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: State, county COVID-19 case counts continue to climb; Gov. Lee sets date for safer-at-home order to expire April 30
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- LIST: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- Oprah to headline Facebook, Instagram graduation event
- Costco requiring face coverings for shoppers
- The Island in Pigeon Forge to reopen May 1
- Gov. Lee: Hair salons, spas, other personal care services to remain closed through May 29
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Gym owners prepare for reopening as state announces guidelines
- Coronavirus: Churches figure out how to reopen following Knox County guidelines
- Watch: White House rolls out COVID-19 ‘testing blueprint,’ but is it enough?
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Gov. Bill Lee issues Executive Order No. 30 repealing most previous orders
- Vice President Pence comes under fire for going without mask at Mayo Clinic
- Knoxville area hospitals announce phased reopening of nonessential services
- YMCA reopening gym facilities on Friday, May 1
- Coronavirus cases in Tennessee prisons rise to more than 750, testing ramps up