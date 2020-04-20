COVID-19 and substance abuse: Where to get help

(WATE) — In these trying times it seems many are turning to alcohol to help get through social distancing.
U.S. sales of alcoholic beverages rose 55% in just one week in March and while many joke about the past time on social media, for others this is an incredibly difficult time.
WATE 6 On Your Side spoke with the regional substance abuse coordinator for Centerstone Regional, which provides mental health and substance use disorder services.
He says for many, this is a very isolating time and can cause anxiety.
“Treat your mind like a bad neighborhood. Don’t go there alone. When you need to sit there and think, and you get lost in your thoughts. Sometimes that’s not the best place to be.
The opposite of addiction is connection. Finding ways to stay connected to people.”Michael Reynolds – Centerstone Regional Substance Abuse Coordinator
There is still help out there, despite the pandemic.
The East Tennessee Intergroup of Alcoholics Anonymous moving their meetings online through Zoom.
You can find the schedule at etiaa.org; you can also dial into a meeting by calling 408-638-0968.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: State, county COVID-19 case counts continue to climb; Gov. Lee extends stay-at-home order through April 30
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- List: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- Racial toll of virus grows even starker as more data emerges
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Free COVID-19 drive-thru testing held at Smokies Stadium in Sevier County
- 6,762 cases of coronavirus in Tennessee; 145 deaths
- WATCH: Doctors answer your questions on â€˜Coronavirus House Callsâ€™ | April 18
- Production companies hurting during coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 36 active Knox County cases
- Sisters die 102 years apart, each from global pandemics
- Farmers to receive $19 billion in coronavirus relief
- Project Be Kind: Knoxville children start nonprofit to serve restaurant meals to first responders
- Tennessee House Speaker outlines vision of health care as economy works to reopen
- TN Dept. of Corrections providing additional testing for inmates at Bledsoe County Correctional Complex
- Race to Reopen America: Lawmakers advising President Trump talk next steps