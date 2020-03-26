Closings
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.

Doctor shares useful tips for how to properly clean your groceries

Coronavirus Resources

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A local doctor is sharing advice when it comes to safely getting food during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Jeffrey VanWingen, a physician with Family Medicine Specialists in Grand Rapids, posted an informational video to YouTube Tuesday to share tips on safe grocery shopping.

“When you’re out at the store, it’s not just about wiping down the shopping cart handle with an antiseptic wipe,” VanWingen said. “We need to be better than that when we go to the supermarket.”

His top tips include minimizing the time spent at the store by planning ahead and to only touch the items you’ll be taking home.

“Get what you need, get out, don’t loiter,” he told News 8. “Don’t read the labels, don’t pick something up — commit to buy.”

Once home, VanWingen recommends keeping your groceries outside your home, whether that be in the garage or car, for three days as he says coronavirus can live in the air for three hours and on plastic and metal surfaces for three days.

If you can’t wait, be ready to disinfect.

“Imagining that the groceries have some glitter on them, on the packaging and the bags,” VanWingen said when describing his surgical-like approach to disinfecting groceries. “Our goal is to not have any glitter at the end of this process in our house, on our hands, or more importantly on our face.” 

He said the food itself isn’t necessarily the culprit for carrying coronavirus.

“From what we know, food is not going to give us coronavirus,” he said. “It’s more the packaging we’re worried about.”

For example, consider a cereal box.

“It’s a box that has cardboard, so we know that coronavirus can likely live on this surface for 24 hours,” VanWingen said. “But on the inside, no human hands have touched this for more than a few days, so I can just dump that and get rid of the box.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Confined by virus, Frenchman runs marathon on his balcony

Thumbnail for the video titled "Confined by virus, Frenchman runs marathon on his balcony"

Kroger calls on federal government to help provide personal protective equipment for workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kroger calls on federal government to help provide personal protective equipment for workers"

Food City CEO asks people to stop hoarding products so supply chain can ‘catch up’

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food City CEO asks people to stop hoarding products so supply chain can ‘catch up’"

Coronavirus: Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival canceled amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival canceled amid pandemic"

TN National Guard called in to help with rural coronavirus testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "TN National Guard called in to help with rural coronavirus testing"

Coronavirus: Blackberry Farm to close through end of April

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Blackberry Farm to close through end of April"

Trump, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill"

Governor calls for schools to remain closed through April 24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor calls for schools to remain closed through April 24"

Funerals affected by COVID-19 crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Funerals affected by COVID-19 crisis"

Congress struggles to finish economic aid package

Thumbnail for the video titled "Congress struggles to finish economic aid package"

Shopping malls closed across US

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shopping malls closed across US"

FBI warns of COVID-19 scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "FBI warns of COVID-19 scams"

Governor issues executive order 18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor issues executive order 18"

ETHRA continues senior transportation services during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "ETHRA continues senior transportation services during pandemic"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter