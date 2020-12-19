Free COVID-19 testing at Warner Tabernacle Church on Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Greater Warner Tabernacle AME Zion Church will be hosting a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in its parking lot Saturday, Dec. 19.

The church can be found along Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

The testing event is happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Appointments are not necessary and physicians will be on-site.

