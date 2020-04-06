How to take advantage of quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Let’s face it, it’s not easy being at home 24/7.
Tensions can run high, but this can be an opportunity to take on some new hobbies or go back to some things you used to enjoy before life got so hectic.
WATE caught up with family counselor David Hall of Haven Counseling Center on Monday to talk about some good ideas on how to spend time right now.
There are some great resources like skillshare and iTunesU where if you want to learn anything — how the stock market works, how to start a podcast, woodworking, etc. There are so many things we can let our mind focus on that can really be an encouraging process for us when we are stuck at home.
Resources to help you during the pandemic: www.havenhelping.com
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: State, county case counts continue to climb; deaths due to COVID-19 rise to 43 in TN
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- List: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- Can my pet be exposed to COVID-19? Veterinarians weigh in on debate.
- Coronavirus skeptic gains new perspective after being hospitalized with it
- Coronavirus deaths in Tennessee rise to 43 while cases swell to 3,321
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 5th death confirmed from outbreak at Gallatin nursing home
- Garden Center busy during the coronavirus pandemic
- Surgeon General: Here’s how you can make a cloth mask today in just a few easy steps
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County confirmed cases increase to 97, total of recovered now 58
- CDC recommending Americans cover their faces with non-medical masks
- Red Land Cotton making masks for UAB, taking national requests
- 3 million masks ordered by Massachusetts were seized at Port of NY in March
- Gov. Northam says Richmond Convention Center will be Virginia’s 3rd alternative care site, hopes not to add more restrictions
- San Diego County to issue $1,000 fines to people ignoring COVID-19 restrictions