Humane Society of the TN Valley offering drive-thru pet food pantry, seeking donations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley is offering dinner for those needing help to feed their pet to-go.

The nonprofit announced Thursday the opening of a drive-thru pet food pantry in response to the increased demand for pet food and other pet supplies due to the financial impact of COVID-19.

Beginning Friday, April 17, the humane society will convert their regular pet food pantry to drive-thru service to safely distribute dog and cat food. Social distancing and protective measures will be in place.

Until further notice, the drive-thru pet food pantry will operate 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday at 6717 Kingston Pike on Bearden Hill.

“We continue to hear from pet owners in crisis due to job loss, illness and other issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Constance Paras, executive director of Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley, said. “The safety of our employees, pet owners and donors who drive-thru is our top priority. We follow very strict protocols in our day-to-day operations and all staff will be wearing personal protective equipment.”

Pet food and cat litter donations are also being accepted. The public is invited to drop off donations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Monetary donations make operations like the drive-thru pet pantry possible, and can be made online at www.humanesocietytennessee.org or mailed to:

Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley

6717 Kingston Pike

Knoxville, TN 37919

P.O. Box 51723

Knoxville, TN 37950

Paras said the shelter is in dire need of cat food and litter especially.

“When you are placing your order for pet food delivery or curbside pick-up, please consider adding a bag for a pet in need,” Paras said. “We’re committed to keeping pets and their owners together during this crisis and we need help from the public to fulfill this mission.”

