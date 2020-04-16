Knox County offering free Wi-Fi in Senior Center parking lots

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County is offering free Wi-Fi at six senior center locations to help keep the public connected during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs announced the service Thursday. The county’s senior centers are currently closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but residents can now park in their lots and access Wi-Fi from the comfort of their cars.

is Extending Public WiFi Capabilities to parking lots at six Knox County Senior Centers. pic.twitter.com/EDISl1sC97 — Knox Co. Government (@KnoxGov) April 16, 2020

“Knox County is doing our best to provide as many services as possible while continuing to promote and follow physical distancing guidelines,” Jacobs said. “Some places are cutting back on services while others are using creative business models to support themselves and the community.

“The internet is something we have available, so we are happy to make it available for those who really need it.”

The six senior centers offering internet include:

Carter Senior Center: 9040 Asheville Highway

Corryton Senior Center: 9331 Davis Drive

Halls Senior: 4405 Crippen Road

Karns Senior Center: 8042 Oak Ridge Highway

South Knoxville Senior Center: 6729 Martel Lane

The service is also available at the West Knox County Senior Center (239 Jamestowne Blvd., Suite 101) but only for the parking lot in the back of the facility.