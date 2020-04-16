Knox County offering free Wi-Fi in Senior Center parking lots

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County is offering free Wi-Fi at six senior center locations to help keep the public connected during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs announced the service Thursday. The county’s senior centers are currently closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but residents can now park in their lots and access Wi-Fi from the comfort of their cars.
“Knox County is doing our best to provide as many services as possible while continuing to promote and follow physical distancing guidelines,” Jacobs said. “Some places are cutting back on services while others are using creative business models to support themselves and the community.
“The internet is something we have available, so we are happy to make it available for those who really need it.”
The six senior centers offering internet include:
- Carter Senior Center: 9040 Asheville Highway
- Corryton Senior Center: 9331 Davis Drive
- Halls Senior: 4405 Crippen Road
- Karns Senior Center: 8042 Oak Ridge Highway
- South Knoxville Senior Center: 6729 Martel Lane
The service is also available at the West Knox County Senior Center (239 Jamestowne Blvd., Suite 101) but only for the parking lot in the back of the facility.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: State, county COVID-19 case counts continue to climb; Gov. Lee extends stay-at-home order through April 30
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- List: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Parents, students, educators react to governor’s school closure recommendation
- Prepping for strawberry pickers: Local farm taking precautions during COVID-19 pandemic
- Watch: Lawmakers propose monthly $2,000 stimulus checks as Trump eyes reopening economy
- Loudon High seniors pick up caps and gowns despite COVID-19 ending school early
- Trump says US is ‘past the peak’ of coronavirus epidemic; reopening plans to be announced Thursday
- Coronavirus: Drive-thru testing already underway in Oak Ridge
- Organizations team up to help the Lonsdale community during the coronavirus pandemic
- Honor Guards unable to perform military tributes during coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Gov. Lee recommends school districts to remain closed for the rest of the school year
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Free statewide COVID-19 drive-thru testing locations to open this weekend
- Tennessee Health Department: 6,079 cases and 135 deaths from coronavirus in state
- US relief checks begin arriving as economic damage piles up