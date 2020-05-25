Knoxville, Knox County’s phase 2 of reopening plan begins Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Phase 2 of the reopening process starts tomorrow in Knoxville and Knox County following shutdowns to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Phase 2 essentially builds on phase 1, which allows for more businesses to reopen; including:

Pools and water venues

Food truck parks

Bars

Athletic courts

Movie theaters

Laser tag facilities

Arcades

Bowling alleys

While these places are allowed to be open, it will not be business as usual with many health and safety restrictions still in place to help prevent the spread of the virus. There are still several “active” COVID-19 cases within the county as of Monday, May 25.

Earlier this month, the Knox County Health Department released its benchmarks for the phased reopening plan that compiles data and metrics in order to ascertain the reopening process.

