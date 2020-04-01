Closings
List: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee

Coronavirus Resources

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of health has released a county-by-county list of coronavirus assessment sites. Tennesseans should first call their usual source of care. If an assessment cannot be done in that location, individuals should call the assessment sites prior to going onsite.

Most locations do a phone assessment to determine if an in-person assessment or test is needed. Most individuals, particularly those with mild or no symptoms do NOT need a test.

Anderson County

Anderson County Health Department
710 North Main St., SUITE A
Clinton, TN 37716

865-425-8800
865-457-4252 Fax

Anderson County Health Department’s Website

Blount County

East Tennessee Medical Group
266 Joule St
Alcoa, TN 37701

865-984-3864

Blount County Health Department’s Website

865-983-4582

Campbell County

Campbell County Health Department
162 Sharp-Perkins Road
Jacksboro, TN 37757-0418

423-562-8351 
423-562-1593 Fax

Claiborne County

Tazewell Drug & Expresss Care
951 N Broad St.
Tazewell, TN 37879

423-259-8661

Family Medical Clinic
209 Irish Cemetery Road
Tazewell, TN 37879
*Existing patients only, must be symptomatic

423-626-7281

Harrogate Family Health Care
169 Westmoreland St
Harrogate, TN 37752
*Must meet CDC testing requirements

423-869-3700

Servolution Health Services
181 Powell Valley School Lane
Speedwell, TN 37870
*Must call before entering the clinic

423-419-5070

Cocke County

Cocke County Health Department
430 College St. 
Newport, TN 37821-3752

423-623-8733 
423-623-0874 Fax

Cumberland County

Cumberland County Health Department
1503 South Main St.
Crossville, TN 38555-8452 

931-484-6196 
931-456-1047 Fax

Fentress County

Fentress County Health Department
Jamestown Low Cost Clinic
240 Colonial Circle, Suite A
Jamestown, TN 38556-3924

931-879-9936 
931-879-9938 Fax

Grainger County

Grainger County Health Department
185 Justice Center Drive
Rutledge, TN 37861

865-828-5247
865-828-3594 Fax

Greene County

Greene County Health Department
810 West Church St.
Greeneville, TN 37744

423-798-1749 
423-798-1755 Fax

Greeneville Community Hospital East
1420 Tusculum Blvd.
Greeneville, TN 37745

423-787-5099

Hamblen County

Hamblen County Health Department
331 W. Main 
Morristown, TN 37814-4632

423-586-6431
423-586-6324 Fax

Hancock County

Hancock County Health Department
178 Willow Street
Sneedville, TN 37869-3600

423-733-2228 
423-733-2428 Fax  

Hawkins County

Hawkins County Health Department
201 Park Blvd. 
Rogersville, TN 37857-2919

423-272-7641 
423-921-8073 Fax

Hawkins County Health Department’s Website

Church Hill Office
P.O. Box 209
247 Silverlake Road
Church Hill, TN 37642

423-357-5341

Hawkins County Memorial Hospital
851 Locust St
Rogersville, TN 37857

833-822-5523

Jefferson County

Jefferson County Health Department
P.O. Box 130
931 Industrial Park Road, Suite 200 
Dandridge, TN 37725-0130

865-397-3930 
865-397-1246 Fax

Knox County

Knox County Health Department
140 Dameron Ave.
Knoxville, TN 37917
*Please call first

865-215-5555

Loudon County

Loudon County Health Department
P.O. Box 278
600 Rayder Ave. 
Loudon, TN 37774-0278

865-458-2514 
865-458-8587 Fax

McMinn County

McMinn County Health Department
P.O. Box 665 
393 County Road 554
Athens, TN 37303-6420

423-745-7431 
423-744-1604 Fax

Monroe County

Monroe County Health Department
P.O. Box 38
3469 New Highway 68
Madisonville, TN 37354-5148

423-442-3993 
423-442-5934 
423-442-9468 Fax

Morgan County

Morgan County Health Department
P.O. Box 343
1103 Knoxville Highway
Wartburg, TN 37887-0343

423-346-6272 
423-346-2349 Fax

Roane County

Roane County Health Department
1362 North Gateway Ave.
Rockwood, TN 37854-4108

865-354-1220 
865-354-0112 Fax

Sevier County

Sevier County Health Department
P.O. Box 4648
719 Middle Creek Road
Sevierville, TN 37862-4648

865-453-1032 
865-429-2689 Fax

Union County

Maynardville Express Care
2975 Maynardville Highway
Marynardville, TN 37807

865-658-5353

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

