List: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of health has released a county-by-county list of coronavirus assessment sites. Tennesseans should first call their usual source of care. If an assessment cannot be done in that location, individuals should call the assessment sites prior to going onsite.

Most locations do a phone assessment to determine if an in-person assessment or test is needed. Most individuals, particularly those with mild or no symptoms do NOT need a test.

Anderson County

Anderson County Health Department

710 North Main St., SUITE A

Clinton, TN 37716

865-425-8800

865-457-4252 Fax

Anderson County Health Department’s Website

Blount County

East Tennessee Medical Group

266 Joule St

Alcoa, TN 37701

865-984-3864

Blount County Health Department’s Website

865-983-4582

Campbell County

Campbell County Health Department

162 Sharp-Perkins Road

Jacksboro, TN 37757-0418



423-562-8351

423-562-1593 Fax

Claiborne County

Tazewell Drug & Expresss Care

951 N Broad St.

Tazewell, TN 37879

423-259-8661

Family Medical Clinic

209 Irish Cemetery Road

Tazewell, TN 37879

*Existing patients only, must be symptomatic

423-626-7281

Harrogate Family Health Care

169 Westmoreland St

Harrogate, TN 37752

*Must meet CDC testing requirements

423-869-3700

Servolution Health Services

181 Powell Valley School Lane

Speedwell, TN 37870

*Must call before entering the clinic

423-419-5070

Cocke County

Cocke County Health Department

430 College St.

Newport, TN 37821-3752



423-623-8733

423-623-0874 Fax

Cumberland County

Cumberland County Health Department

1503 South Main St.

Crossville, TN 38555-8452



931-484-6196

931-456-1047 Fax

Fentress County

Fentress County Health Department

Jamestown Low Cost Clinic

240 Colonial Circle, Suite A

Jamestown, TN 38556-3924



931-879-9936

931-879-9938 Fax

Grainger County

Grainger County Health Department

185 Justice Center Drive

Rutledge, TN 37861



865-828-5247

865-828-3594 Fax

Greene County

Greene County Health Department

810 West Church St.

Greeneville, TN 37744



423-798-1749

423-798-1755 Fax

Greeneville Community Hospital East

1420 Tusculum Blvd.

Greeneville, TN 37745

423-787-5099

Hamblen County

Hamblen County Health Department

331 W. Main

Morristown, TN 37814-4632



423-586-6431

423-586-6324 Fax

Hancock County

Hancock County Health Department

178 Willow Street

Sneedville, TN 37869-3600



423-733-2228

423-733-2428 Fax

Hawkins County

Hawkins County Health Department

201 Park Blvd.

Rogersville, TN 37857-2919



423-272-7641

423-921-8073 Fax

Hawkins County Health Department’s Website



Church Hill Office

P.O. Box 209

247 Silverlake Road

Church Hill, TN 37642

423-357-5341

Hawkins County Memorial Hospital

851 Locust St

Rogersville, TN 37857

833-822-5523

Jefferson County

Jefferson County Health Department

P.O. Box 130

931 Industrial Park Road, Suite 200

Dandridge, TN 37725-0130



865-397-3930

865-397-1246 Fax

Knox County

Knox County Health Department

140 Dameron Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37917

*Please call first

865-215-5555

Loudon County

Loudon County Health Department

P.O. Box 278

600 Rayder Ave.

Loudon, TN 37774-0278



865-458-2514

865-458-8587 Fax

McMinn County

McMinn County Health Department

P.O. Box 665

393 County Road 554

Athens, TN 37303-6420



423-745-7431

423-744-1604 Fax

Monroe County

Monroe County Health Department

P.O. Box 38

3469 New Highway 68

Madisonville, TN 37354-5148



423-442-3993

423-442-5934

423-442-9468 Fax

Morgan County

Morgan County Health Department

P.O. Box 343

1103 Knoxville Highway

Wartburg, TN 37887-0343



423-346-6272

423-346-2349 Fax

Roane County

Roane County Health Department

1362 North Gateway Ave.

Rockwood, TN 37854-4108



865-354-1220

865-354-0112 Fax

Sevier County

Sevier County Health Department

P.O. Box 4648

719 Middle Creek Road

Sevierville, TN 37862-4648



865-453-1032

865-429-2689 Fax

Union County

Maynardville Express Care

2975 Maynardville Highway

Marynardville, TN 37807

865-658-5353