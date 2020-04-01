List: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of health has released a county-by-county list of coronavirus assessment sites. Tennesseans should first call their usual source of care. If an assessment cannot be done in that location, individuals should call the assessment sites prior to going onsite.
Most locations do a phone assessment to determine if an in-person assessment or test is needed. Most individuals, particularly those with mild or no symptoms do NOT need a test.
Anderson County
Anderson County Health Department
710 North Main St., SUITE A
Clinton, TN 37716
865-425-8800
865-457-4252 Fax
Anderson County Health Department’s Website
Blount County
East Tennessee Medical Group
266 Joule St
Alcoa, TN 37701
865-984-3864
Blount County Health Department’s Website
865-983-4582
Campbell County
Campbell County Health Department
162 Sharp-Perkins Road
Jacksboro, TN 37757-0418
423-562-8351
423-562-1593 Fax
Claiborne County
Tazewell Drug & Expresss Care
951 N Broad St.
Tazewell, TN 37879
423-259-8661
Family Medical Clinic
209 Irish Cemetery Road
Tazewell, TN 37879
*Existing patients only, must be symptomatic
423-626-7281
Harrogate Family Health Care
169 Westmoreland St
Harrogate, TN 37752
*Must meet CDC testing requirements
423-869-3700
Servolution Health Services
181 Powell Valley School Lane
Speedwell, TN 37870
*Must call before entering the clinic
423-419-5070
Cocke County
Cocke County Health Department
430 College St.
Newport, TN 37821-3752
423-623-8733
423-623-0874 Fax
Cumberland County
Cumberland County Health Department
1503 South Main St.
Crossville, TN 38555-8452
931-484-6196
931-456-1047 Fax
Fentress County
Fentress County Health Department
Jamestown Low Cost Clinic
240 Colonial Circle, Suite A
Jamestown, TN 38556-3924
931-879-9936
931-879-9938 Fax
Grainger County
Grainger County Health Department
185 Justice Center Drive
Rutledge, TN 37861
865-828-5247
865-828-3594 Fax
Greene County
Greene County Health Department
810 West Church St.
Greeneville, TN 37744
423-798-1749
423-798-1755 Fax
Greeneville Community Hospital East
1420 Tusculum Blvd.
Greeneville, TN 37745
423-787-5099
Hamblen County
Hamblen County Health Department
331 W. Main
Morristown, TN 37814-4632
423-586-6431
423-586-6324 Fax
Hancock County
Hancock County Health Department
178 Willow Street
Sneedville, TN 37869-3600
423-733-2228
423-733-2428 Fax
Hawkins County
Hawkins County Health Department
201 Park Blvd.
Rogersville, TN 37857-2919
423-272-7641
423-921-8073 Fax
Hawkins County Health Department’s Website
Church Hill Office
P.O. Box 209
247 Silverlake Road
Church Hill, TN 37642
423-357-5341
Hawkins County Memorial Hospital
851 Locust St
Rogersville, TN 37857
833-822-5523
Jefferson County
Jefferson County Health Department
P.O. Box 130
931 Industrial Park Road, Suite 200
Dandridge, TN 37725-0130
865-397-3930
865-397-1246 Fax
Knox County
Knox County Health Department
140 Dameron Ave.
Knoxville, TN 37917
*Please call first
865-215-5555
Loudon County
Loudon County Health Department
P.O. Box 278
600 Rayder Ave.
Loudon, TN 37774-0278
865-458-2514
865-458-8587 Fax
McMinn County
McMinn County Health Department
P.O. Box 665
393 County Road 554
Athens, TN 37303-6420
423-745-7431
423-744-1604 Fax
Monroe County
Monroe County Health Department
P.O. Box 38
3469 New Highway 68
Madisonville, TN 37354-5148
423-442-3993
423-442-5934
423-442-9468 Fax
Morgan County
Morgan County Health Department
P.O. Box 343
1103 Knoxville Highway
Wartburg, TN 37887-0343
423-346-6272
423-346-2349 Fax
Roane County
Roane County Health Department
1362 North Gateway Ave.
Rockwood, TN 37854-4108
865-354-1220
865-354-0112 Fax
Sevier County
Sevier County Health Department
P.O. Box 4648
719 Middle Creek Road
Sevierville, TN 37862-4648
865-453-1032
865-429-2689 Fax
Union County
Maynardville Express Care
2975 Maynardville Highway
Marynardville, TN 37807
865-658-5353
