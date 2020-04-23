LIST: Tennessee COVID-19 drive-thru locations for April 25-26

TENNESSEE (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Health will be offering COVID-19 drive-thru testing events throughout the state this weekend (April 25-26) for concerned Tennesseans.

Testing sites for Saturday, April 25:

Bledsoe County Bledsoe County High School 877 Main Street, Pikeville 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Gibson County Milan Elementary School 1100 Middle Road, Milan 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Greene County Greene County Fairgrounds 123 Fairgrounds Circle, Greeneville 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Hamilton County Opus Inspections Emissions Testing 1620 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Jefferson County Walters State Community College, Great Smoky Mountains Expo Center 1615 Pavilion Drive, White Pine9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Knox County Knoxville City Auditorium, Parking Area 500 Howard Baker Ave., Knoxville 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Maury County Columbia State Community College 1665 Hampshire Pike, Columbia9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Shelby County Christ Community Health Center 969 Frayser Blvd., Memphis 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Smith County Smith County Ag Center 159 Ag Center Lane, Carthage 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Williamson County Williamson County Ag Expo Center 4215 Long Lane, Franklin 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Tennessee Department of Health

Testing sites for Sunday, April 26:

Anderson County Roane State Community College, Oak Ridge Campus 701 Briarcliff Ave., Oak Ridge 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Franklin County Southern Middle Tennessee Pavilion 1041 Wilton Circle, Winchester 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Hamilton County Opus Inspections Emissions Testing 1620 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Hawkins County Volunteer High School 1050 Volunteer St., Church Hill 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Henderson County First Methodist Church 27 East Church St., Lexington 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Lawrence County Rotary Park 927 North Military Ave., Lawrenceburg 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Montgomery County Montgomery County Health Department 330 Pageant Lane, Clarksville 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Putnam County Putnam County Health Department 701 County Services Drive, Cookeville 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Tennessee Department of Health

The Tennessee Health Department nurses and/or National Guard medics at each site will collect nasal swabs from those who want to be tested, and test results may be available within 72 hours after the samples arrive at the lab, depending on lab volume.

RELATED: What to expect at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site