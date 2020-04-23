Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

LIST: Tennessee COVID-19 drive-thru locations for April 25-26

Coronavirus Resources

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TENNESSEE (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Health will be offering COVID-19 drive-thru testing events throughout the state this weekend (April 25-26) for concerned Tennesseans.

Testing sites for Saturday, April 25:

Bledsoe County  Bledsoe County High School 877 Main Street, Pikeville  9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Gibson CountyMilan Elementary School 1100 Middle Road, Milan 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Greene CountyGreene County Fairgrounds 123 Fairgrounds Circle, Greeneville 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Hamilton CountyOpus Inspections Emissions Testing 1620 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Jefferson CountyWalters State Community College, Great Smoky Mountains Expo Center 1615 Pavilion Drive, White Pine9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Knox CountyKnoxville City Auditorium, Parking Area                                                                         500 Howard Baker Ave., Knoxville 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Maury CountyColumbia State Community College 1665 Hampshire Pike, Columbia9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Shelby CountyChrist Community Health Center 969 Frayser Blvd., Memphis 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Smith CountySmith County Ag Center 159 Ag Center Lane, Carthage 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Williamson CountyWilliamson County Ag Expo Center 4215 Long Lane, Franklin 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Tennessee Department of Health

Testing sites for Sunday, April 26:

Anderson CountyRoane State Community College, Oak Ridge Campus 701 Briarcliff Ave., Oak Ridge 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Franklin CountySouthern Middle Tennessee Pavilion 1041 Wilton Circle, Winchester 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Hamilton CountyOpus Inspections Emissions Testing 1620 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Hawkins CountyVolunteer High School 1050 Volunteer St., Church Hill 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Henderson CountyFirst Methodist Church 27 East Church St., Lexington 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Lawrence CountyRotary Park 927 North Military Ave., Lawrenceburg 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Montgomery CountyMontgomery County Health Department 330 Pageant Lane, Clarksville 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Putnam CountyPutnam County Health Department 701 County Services Drive, Cookeville 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Tennessee Department of Health

The Tennessee Health Department nurses and/or National Guard medics at each site will collect nasal swabs from those who want to be tested, and test results may be available within 72 hours after the samples arrive at the lab, depending on lab volume.

RELATED: What to expect at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter