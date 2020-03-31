Closings
There are currently 45 active closings. Click for more details.

LIST: What TN businesses, services are ‘nonessential’ vs. ‘essential’ according to Gov. Lee’s Executive Order No. 22

Coronavirus Resources

by:

Posted: / Updated:
tennessee_flag.jpg

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Monday, March 30, Gov. Bill Lee announced he had signed Executive Order No. 22 instructing all nonessential businesses to close while also strongly urging Tennesseans to stay home if possible in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

RELATED: Governor Bill Lee issues ‘Safer-at-Home’ order for Tennessee

The order amends and adds to an earlier one, Executive Order No. 17, that had mandated no social gatherings of 10 or more people and also enacted provisions regarding restaurants, bars, and similar food and drink establishments — to switch to drive-thru, carry-out or delivery options. It also ordered gyms and fitness/exercise centers or substantially similar facilities to temporarily close and suspend in-person services. The effective date for EO No. 17 was through April 7.

Monday’s executive order amended that of EO No. 17 with the order for all nonessential businesses throughout the state to close through April 14. Churches are exempt from the state order.

Gov. Lee also strongly urged Tennesseans to stay home if possible with paragraphs denoting safer-at-home measures.

Both orders gave focus on keeping vulnerable populations, such as the elderly, safe from the spread of the coronavirus. Executive Order No. 17 specifically addressed this issue, instructing visitation to nursing homes, retirement homes, and long-term care or assisted-living facilities to be limited to visits involving essential care only.

So, which businesses are considered “nonessential” versus “essential” according to Executive Order No. 22? Below are the lists.

Nonessential:

Businesses or organizations that perform close-contact personal services, such as:

  • Barbershops
  • Hair salons
  • Waxing salons
  • Threading salons
  • Nail salons or spas
  • Spas providing body treatments
  • Body-art facilities or tattoo services
  • Tanning salons
  • Massage therapy or massage services

Entertainment and recreational gathering venues, such as:

  • Night clubs
  • Bowling alleys
  • Arcades
  • Concert venues
  • Theaters, auditoriums, performing arts centers or similar facilities
  • Racetracks
  • Indoor children’s play areas
  • Adult entertainment venues
  • Amusement parks
  • Roller or ice skating rinks

Essential:

  • Health care and public health operations
  • Human services operations
  • Essential infrastructure operations
  • Essential government operations, functions
  • Food and medicine stores
  • Food and beverage productions and agriculture
  • Organizations that provide charitable and social services
  • Religious and ceremonial functions
  • Media
  • Gas stations and businesses needed for transportation
  • Financial institutions and insurance facilities
  • Hardware and supply stores
  • Critical trades
  • Mail, post, shipping, logistics, delivery and pick-up services
  • Educational institutions (consistent with Exec. Order nos. 17 & 21)
  • Laundry services
  • Restaurants for off-premises consumption
  • Supplies to work from home
  • Supplies for essential business operations
  • Transportation
  • Home-based care and services
  • Residential facilities and shelters
  • Professional services
  • Manufacturing, distribution and supply chain for critical products and industries
  • Hotels and motels
  • Funeral services

Full description of these businesses and industries as defined in the Executive Order No. 22 can be found here:

READ | Executive Order No. 22Download

Businesses are also advised to adhere to health guidelines.

RELATED: Coronavirus in Tennessee: Local officials, lawmakers react to Gov. Lee’s ‘safer at home’ order

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Krispy Kreme to offer free donuts to healthcare workers on Mondays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Krispy Kreme to offer free donuts to healthcare workers on Mondays"

Hundreds congregate for Sunday service in Louisiana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds congregate for Sunday service in Louisiana"

Trump adds 30 days to virus distancing guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump adds 30 days to virus distancing guidelines"

Four dead on Florida-bound Holland America cruise ship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Four dead on Florida-bound Holland America cruise ship"

Relief package billions can't buy hospitals out of shortages

Thumbnail for the video titled "Relief package billions can't buy hospitals out of shortages"

World Health Organization encourages playing video games amid coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "World Health Organization encourages playing video games amid coronavirus pandemic"

Massive traffic jam after Florida sets coronavirus checkpoint at Georgia border

Thumbnail for the video titled "Massive traffic jam after Florida sets coronavirus checkpoint at Georgia border"

Ijams Nature Center closes facilities, trails remain open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ijams Nature Center closes facilities, trails remain open"

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County Health Department reports 41 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County Health Department reports 41 confirmed cases of COVID-19"

Country music legend Joe Diffie dies from COVID-19 complications

Thumbnail for the video titled "Country music legend Joe Diffie dies from COVID-19 complications"

59 additional residents, 33 staff members at Gallatin nursing home test positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "59 additional residents, 33 staff members at Gallatin nursing home test positive for COVID-19"

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear asks residents to limit travel to Tennessee

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear asks residents to limit travel to Tennessee"

What the virus relief package will mean for you

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the virus relief package will mean for you"

The QuaranTeam has a lock-in at water treatment facility during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "The QuaranTeam has a lock-in at water treatment facility during COVID-19 pandemic"

Coronavirus: Sevier Co. mayors ask for visitors to stay home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Sevier Co. mayors ask for visitors to stay home"

Cherohala Skyway closed at state line

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cherohala Skyway closed at state line"

President Trump signs coronavirus relief package: What it means for you

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump signs coronavirus relief package: What it means for you"

Powell Animal Hospital goes 'curbside' during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Powell Animal Hospital goes 'curbside' during COVID-19 pandemic"

COVID-19 Medicare questions answered

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Medicare questions answered"

Is it COVID-19 or allergies?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Is it COVID-19 or allergies?"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter

Trending Stories