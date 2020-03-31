LIST: What TN businesses, services are ‘nonessential’ vs. ‘essential’ according to Gov. Lee’s Executive Order No. 22

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Monday, March 30, Gov. Bill Lee announced he had signed Executive Order No. 22 instructing all nonessential businesses to close while also strongly urging Tennesseans to stay home if possible in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The order amends and adds to an earlier one, Executive Order No. 17, that had mandated no social gatherings of 10 or more people and also enacted provisions regarding restaurants, bars, and similar food and drink establishments — to switch to drive-thru, carry-out or delivery options. It also ordered gyms and fitness/exercise centers or substantially similar facilities to temporarily close and suspend in-person services. The effective date for EO No. 17 was through April 7.

Monday’s executive order amended that of EO No. 17 with the order for all nonessential businesses throughout the state to close through April 14. Churches are exempt from the state order.

Gov. Lee also strongly urged Tennesseans to stay home if possible with paragraphs denoting safer-at-home measures.

Both orders gave focus on keeping vulnerable populations, such as the elderly, safe from the spread of the coronavirus. Executive Order No. 17 specifically addressed this issue, instructing visitation to nursing homes, retirement homes, and long-term care or assisted-living facilities to be limited to visits involving essential care only.

So, which businesses are considered “nonessential” versus “essential” according to Executive Order No. 22? Below are the lists.

Nonessential:

Businesses or organizations that perform close-contact personal services, such as:

Barbershops

Hair salons

Waxing salons

Threading salons

Nail salons or spas

Spas providing body treatments

Body-art facilities or tattoo services

Tanning salons

Massage therapy or massage services

Entertainment and recreational gathering venues, such as:

Night clubs

Bowling alleys

Arcades

Concert venues

Theaters, auditoriums, performing arts centers or similar facilities

Racetracks

Indoor children’s play areas

Adult entertainment venues

Amusement parks

Roller or ice skating rinks

Essential:

Health care and public health operations

Human services operations

Essential infrastructure operations

Essential government operations, functions

Food and medicine stores

Food and beverage productions and agriculture

Organizations that provide charitable and social services

Religious and ceremonial functions

Media

Gas stations and businesses needed for transportation

Financial institutions and insurance facilities

Hardware and supply stores

Critical trades

Mail, post, shipping, logistics, delivery and pick-up services

Educational institutions (consistent with Exec. Order nos. 17 & 21)

Laundry services

Restaurants for off-premises consumption

Supplies to work from home

Supplies for essential business operations

Transportation

Home-based care and services

Residential facilities and shelters

Professional services

Manufacturing, distribution and supply chain for critical products and industries

Hotels and motels

Funeral services

Full description of these businesses and industries as defined in the Executive Order No. 22 can be found here:

Businesses are also advised to adhere to health guidelines.

