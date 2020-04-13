Loudon County coronavirus drive-thru testing event Saturday, April 18

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Health officials in Loudon County are ramping up testing efforts.

Monday morning, the health department announced they will host a drive-thru testing event on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Loudon County Health Department on the corner of Rader and Commerce streets.

Loudon County Mayor Buddy Bradshaw asks that the public only ask for a test if they’re showing some of the symptoms.