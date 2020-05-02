On Your Side: Handling stress during the pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Over the last six weeks, the outbreak of the novel coronavirus has been a stressful time for everyone.

Naturally, everyone reacts differently to stressful situations.

We’ve been asked to stay at home and even now as closure orders are easing up, fear and anxiety about the virus cause strong emotions in kids and adults alike.

WATE 6 On Your Side’s Don Dare spoke with a clinical psychologist about the overwhelming stress many are feeling methods for working through it.

According to the psychologist, how an individual responds to the COVID-19 outbreak can depend on their background, the things that make them different from others, and the community in which they live.

People who may respond more strongly to the stress of the crisis include: Older people, teenagers, younger children and parents who have kids at home.

In Knoxville, Gail Clift has years of experience counseling children and their parents. She’s a mental health clinical nurse specialist as well as a pediatric primary care nurse practitioner.

Clift says with schools closed and kids home since mid-March and no more classes scheduled the remainder of this school year, moms, dads, and their children are stressed by the shelter at home effects of the virus.

“It’s pretty high. This week I can tell it is getting higher. The last two weeks have been really rough for families. Everybody is on edge. That has risen. I have felt more angry myself this last week. Kids do get their cues from parents. Parents are having to be teachers, moms and cooks and all those things. They are really wearing thin this week. So their stress level is a lot higher than it has been,” Clift said.



“I think they’re stressing about school believing they are not doing a good job,” she said.

Clift says while kids are stuck inside, many parents worry about all the roles they have to fill being both teacher and parent. So how do you lessen the anxiety level?



“Have more outside time. It is pretty outside. Let those kids go, let them run, let them have fun. Everyday you should have fun. You should have exercise. Lots of children have asked me this week am I going to have to repeat the 4th grade because I didn’t finish it So they’re anxious about that. How am I going to keep up? I’m supposed to go to middle school, what do I do? So there is a lot of anxiety. We have never done this before. Hopefully we will never do this again, it’s terrible. We don’t have a plan for this,” Clift said.

Apart from activities, sometimes in times of stress it’s best to be still.



“Find some quiet time,” she said. “Take a drive. I’ve told people take a drive, get in your car and just go drive somewhere. You don’t have to get out, you don’t have to put a mask on, just go take a ride.”

Most of all, she says find time to be with your family … find time to decompress … and steer clear of talking about the virus.

Some of the take-aways from Don Dare’s discussion with Gail Clift include: