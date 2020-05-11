Pigeon Forge and Sevier County Office of Emergency Management partnering with Kroger for COVID-19 drive-thru testing

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The City of Pigeon Forge and Sevier County Office of Emergency Management partnering with Kroger for a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing opportunity.

The two-day testing event will begin Thursday, May 14 through Friday, May 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., in the Pigeon Forge Community Center parking lot.

People wanting to be tested will use a virtual screening tool based on CDC guidance. Individuals don’t have to have symptoms in order to get tested.