Pigeon Forge and Sevier County Office of Emergency Management partnering with Kroger for COVID-19 drive-thru testing

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The City of Pigeon Forge and Sevier County Office of Emergency Management partnering with Kroger for a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing opportunity.
The two-day testing event will begin Thursday, May 14 through Friday, May 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., in the Pigeon Forge Community Center parking lot.
People wanting to be tested will use a virtual screening tool based on CDC guidance. Individuals don’t have to have symptoms in order to get tested.
Individuals must schedule an appointment via Kroger Health’s online portal at www.krogerhealth.com/covidtesting. Scheduling an appointment is required to receive a test.
The Pigeon Forge Police Department and Kroger Health associates will be present to direct traffic to the designated testing area. Please make sure windows are up on all vehicles when in the testing area and individuals need to have their photo ID ready.
