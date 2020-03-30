1  of  2
Breaking News
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee issues ‘Safer-at-Home’ order for state 1,834 cases of coronavirus, 13 deaths in Tennessee in latest state update
Closings
There are currently 45 active closings. Click for more details.

Tips: Protecting yourself while grocery shopping amid COVID-19 outbreak

Coronavirus Resources

by: Linda Ong

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With food and grocery shopping still essential amid the COVID-19 pandemic, News 2 spoke to an infectious disease doctor to find out best practices when shoppers go into a store.

“People should feel it’s safe to go to the store, safe to bring groceries home,” Dr. David Aronoff, director of the Infectious Disease Division at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said.

But in this day and age of coronavirus, Aronoff said there are some sensible ways to prevent transmission of the virus.

“Hand hygiene is the most important part and the way we can do that as we shop for example is to bring some hand sanitizer with you or sanitizing wipes,” Aronoff said.

First focus on wiping down your grocery cart.

“That may be a way for someone who just used the cart and happens to be shedding coronavirus and maybe asymptomatic could contaminate the cart and then you pick it up,” Aronoff said.

Another tip: Try to touch as few foods and packages as possible.

When you reach checkout, be mindful.

“You may be touching keyboards for your credit card when you pay and that may be another opportunity to engage in hand hygiene afterwards,” Aronoff said.

Aside from sanitizing wipes you’ll often find shoppers wearing masks and gloves for protection.

But Aronoff said they may not be as effective as you might think.

“If we’re putting on gloves or masks, we may be more likely to touch our face or contaminate our hands just through simply the process of doing all of that,” Aronoff said.

One exception is to wear masks if a person is sick.

Once you return home from shopping, Aronoff said wash your hands for at least 20 seconds.

When it comes to your groceries themselves, Aronoff said time is a good disinfectant.

“Really after about 24 hours, the amount of infectious virus really drops off and so know that as things sit on your shelf, they become really less an infectious material,” Aronoff said. “So time is on your side.”

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Krispy Kreme to offer free donuts to healthcare workers on Mondays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Krispy Kreme to offer free donuts to healthcare workers on Mondays"

Hundreds congregate for Sunday service in Louisiana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds congregate for Sunday service in Louisiana"

Trump adds 30 days to virus distancing guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump adds 30 days to virus distancing guidelines"

Four dead on Florida-bound Holland America cruise ship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Four dead on Florida-bound Holland America cruise ship"

Relief package billions can't buy hospitals out of shortages

Thumbnail for the video titled "Relief package billions can't buy hospitals out of shortages"

World Health Organization encourages playing video games amid coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "World Health Organization encourages playing video games amid coronavirus pandemic"

Massive traffic jam after Florida sets coronavirus checkpoint at Georgia border

Thumbnail for the video titled "Massive traffic jam after Florida sets coronavirus checkpoint at Georgia border"

Ijams Nature Center closes facilities, trails remain open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ijams Nature Center closes facilities, trails remain open"

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County Health Department reports 41 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County Health Department reports 41 confirmed cases of COVID-19"

Country music legend Joe Diffie dies from COVID-19 complications

Thumbnail for the video titled "Country music legend Joe Diffie dies from COVID-19 complications"

59 additional residents, 33 staff members at Gallatin nursing home test positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "59 additional residents, 33 staff members at Gallatin nursing home test positive for COVID-19"

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear asks residents to limit travel to Tennessee

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear asks residents to limit travel to Tennessee"

What the virus relief package will mean for you

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the virus relief package will mean for you"

The QuaranTeam has a lock-in at water treatment facility during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "The QuaranTeam has a lock-in at water treatment facility during COVID-19 pandemic"

Coronavirus: Sevier Co. mayors ask for visitors to stay home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Sevier Co. mayors ask for visitors to stay home"

Cherohala Skyway closed at state line

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cherohala Skyway closed at state line"

President Trump signs coronavirus relief package: What it means for you

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump signs coronavirus relief package: What it means for you"

Powell Animal Hospital goes 'curbside' during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Powell Animal Hospital goes 'curbside' during COVID-19 pandemic"

COVID-19 Medicare questions answered

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Medicare questions answered"

Is it COVID-19 or allergies?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Is it COVID-19 or allergies?"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter

Trending Stories