TN releases new tool to help business owners check eligibility for relief program

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Governor Bill Lee and the Department of Revenue released a new digital tool for small business owners to check their eligibility for the Tennessee Business Relief Program.

Eligible businesses will have until September 25 to confirm their information with the Department of Revenue in order to receive a relief payment between $2,500 and $30,000 from the state.

The state says that over 40,000 small business owners across 60 different industries qualify for the Tennessee Business Relief Program.

Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano is encouraging all business owners to complete this step as soon as possible, and if you know someone with a small business that would benefit from this program to please alert them.

For questions please call the TN Dept. of Revenue at (615) 253-0600 or email revenue.support@tn.gov. More details can be found at tn.gov/revenue.