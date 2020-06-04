Coronavirus: Sevier County switching to appointment-only testing

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Sevier County Health Department is making changes when it comes to COVID-19 testing.

COVID-19 testing at the Sevier County Health Department is now by appointment-only. If you want to make an appointment you are asked to call 865-429-6232.

Sevier county officials say testing is done outside. You don’t even have to leave your vehicle. The Sevier County Health Department is located at 719 Middle Creek Rd in Sevierville.