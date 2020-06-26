Coronavirus: Sevier, Hamblen counties seeing hot spots of positive cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — We are continuing to monitor the increase in novel coronavirus in Sevier and Hamblen counties.
The Tennessee Department of Health has stated hot spots have been developing in both counties.
As of Thursday, there were 227 active cases reported in Sevier County, which is an increase from 116 just 10 days ago; Hamblen County reported 66 active cases Thursday, which is an increase from 17 also 10 days ago.
The state saying long-term care facilities in counties below the threshold it sets may consider allowing visitors. Based on recent COVID-19 increases in Sevier and Hamblen counties both are above that state threshold, according to the TDH website.
All other counties in the region are below the state’s threshold.
