Coronavirus Stats: Tennessee has 124 deaths, 5,823 cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Health said Tuesday the state has 124 coronavirus deaths and 5,823 cases.

Deaths increased by 15 (a 14% jump) from Monday and cases are up by 213 (a 4% increase).

There have been 633 hospitalizations attributed to the coronavirus in Tennessee and 1,969 people have recovered. There have been 78,831 tests administered in the state.

Sumner remains the county with the most deahts at 26. Shelby has had 21 and Davidson 16. Knox County has had four and Blount County has had three. There has been one death in Hamblen County.

Projections from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation show coronavirus in Tennessee may be plateauing. Peak deaths per day may have occurred on Monday, according to IHME’s forecasts.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Monday extended the existing statewide ‘Stay-at-Home’ order requiring citizens to stay home unless they are carrying out essential activities, but at the same time said planning is beginning on how to reopen the state’s economy.

President Donald Trump said Monday he has the “total” authority to reopen the economy and can overrule the wishes of governors. One of his top medical advisors, Dr. Anthony Fauci said: “We’re not there yet.”

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is getting there in opening the economy, submitting his thoughts to the governor in a six-week plan. The state figures show 174 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Knox County.

When or will students go back to school across the state this year? Lee said the answer is likely to come Wednesday.

The COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 5,823 as of April 14, 2020, including 124 deaths, 633 hospitalizations and 1,969 recovered. For more information, go to: https://t.co/Pwof6IANuV. Questions or need assistance? Call the Public Information Line at (833) 556-2476. pic.twitter.com/MGAid7eOjW — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) April 14, 2020