Coronavirus Tennessee: 1,460 new COVID-19 cases, a 2.5% increase as total cases top 61,000

Tests in Tennessee for coronavirus top 1 million

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee reported 1,460 new coronavirus cases on Saturday to send its total to 61,006. The state also said tests have topped a million.

The 1,460 new cases is a 2.5% one-day increase.

Deaths rose to 738 on Saturday, an increase of 15, or a 2.1% one-day increase, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

Some 35,435 people have recovered from the virus. There have been 3,193 people hospitalized and 1,006,616 have been tested.

Three Knoxville area counties saw double-digit percentage growth in cases on Saturday from the previous day:

Blount, 34 new cases, an 11.11% increase

Jefferson, 18 new cases, a 10.98% increase

Union, 3 new cases, a 13.6% increase

