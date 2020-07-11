Coronavirus Tennessee: 1,460 new COVID-19 cases, a 2.5% increase as total cases top 61,000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee reported 1,460 new coronavirus cases on Saturday to send its total to 61,006. The state also said tests have topped a million.
The 1,460 new cases is a 2.5% one-day increase.
Deaths rose to 738 on Saturday, an increase of 15, or a 2.1% one-day increase, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.
Some 35,435 people have recovered from the virus. There have been 3,193 people hospitalized and 1,006,616 have been tested.
Three Knoxville area counties saw double-digit percentage growth in cases on Saturday from the previous day:
- Blount, 34 new cases, an 11.11% increase
- Jefferson, 18 new cases, a 10.98% increase
- Union, 3 new cases, a 13.6% increase
(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: Knox County has 10th death, Sevier County mandates masks
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Roane, Loudon Rep. Calfee tests positive for COVID-19
- Knoxville area hospitals limit visitations to 1 person for duration of stay
- Know Before You Go: The wait is an hour or more for a coronavirus test at the Knox County Health Department
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Just 10 days into July and coronavirus cases in state are up 36.9% from June to 59,546
- Pathologist found blood clots in “almost every organ” during autopsies on COVID-19 patients
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Federal team visits Knox County after seeing ‘rapid growth’ of cases as active cases surpass 700
- Tennessee Supreme Court requiring masks in all courthouses
- Doctors note new COVID-19 symptoms in young adults
- High demand, lack of time, supplies cause delay in COVID-19 tests
- Economy may be stalling out as viral outbreak worsens
- 32-year-old man released from hospital after 93 days battling COVID-19
- Parents know best: State leaders discuss in-person versus virtual learning
- ‘The tsunami is here’: South Texas county confirms 1,274 new COVID-19 cases in one day