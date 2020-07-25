Coronavirus Tennessee: 1,718 new cases, 26 new deaths from COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee passed by the 90,000 mark on Saturday with 1,718 new cases reported — an increase of 1.9%, the Tennessee Department of Health said.

The state now has had 90,796 coronavirus cases.

Deaths rose by 26 to 964, an increase of 2.8% from Friday. Knox County reported its 23rd death from the virus on Saturday. There have been 117 COIVD-19 deaths reported by the state since Monday.

There are currently 4,196 reported hospitalizations and 53,808 recoveries. There have been 1,331,428 total tests.

Alcoa City Schools announced said it has a positive case for COVID-19 at its middle school. The school just started back this week.

NEW STUDY; Lingering symptoms can even affect otherwise healthy young adults. Among those aged 18 to 34 with no chronic illness, 1 in 5 were still experiencing COVID-19 symptoms after two to three weeks, the study found.

And in upper East Tennessee, the head of Ballad Health said anyone who doubts the seriousness of COVID-19 would change their minds if they witnessed someone fighting to recover from it.

“Once you see how somebody suffers through this in the hospital, you become a believer really quick,” Ballad Health President and CEO Alan Levine said.

Mask Wars; While they have masks requirements,Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Walgreens and CVS are among the companies who say they will still serve customers who refuse to wear masks to avoid confrontations between shoppers and their workers.

