KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Monday, Arbor Terrace of Knoxville confirmed that two more residents who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 have died.
The assisted care living facility’s executive director Karen Emerson released this statement:
“We continue to update the dedicated family COVID-19 website online at this link. As of this morning, we are reporting an additional staff member who has tested positive. This person is actually a regional corporate nurse from The Arbor Company who has been in our community supporting the staff over the past few weeks. We have also sadly had two additional residents who previously tested positive for COVID-19 pass away. We pray for every family who has suffered a loss. Our Arbor Terrace staff are also grieving. For the past 23 years, we have proudly supported and loved the residents and families of this community, and these losses are devastating to us.”
LATEST STORIES
- Sports Betting Tennessee: $27.4M wagered during first 8 days
- Coronavirus Tennessee: 2 more residents have died from COVID-19 at Knoxville assisted care living facility
- Tennessee Coronavirus: State reports 318,888 confirmed + probable COVID-19 cases and 3,923 deaths
- THP trooper recognized for state’s largest cocaine seizure in 2020 from April traffic stop
- KCS: Gibbs Elementary, Middle School to shift to online learning