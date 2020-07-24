NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is closing in on 90,000 with 2,091 new cases reported on Friday — an increase of 2.4%, the Tennessee Department of Health said.

The state now has had 89,078 coronavirus cases.

Deaths rose by 13 to 938, an increase of 1.4% from Thursday. Knox County reported its 22nd death from the virus on Friday as well.

There are currently 4,120 reported hospitalizations and 52,983 recoveries. There have been 1,321,707 total tests.

Hamblen County Schools announced it will delay reopening from next until September due to the number of cases in that county.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon is asking Knox County leaders and the rest of the community to do more to further limit the spread of COVID-19.

The University of Tennessee is making standardized test scores optional for the fall 2021 admission cycle.

The change comes as a result of testing companies and centers suspending operations amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. UT’s application process will open Aug. 1.

