Coronavirus Tennessee: 4 resident deaths reported at Knoxville assisted care living facility

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A local assisted care living facility has four reported resident deaths along with 38 resident COVID-19 cases according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Arbor Terrace of Knoxville also have 29 staff cases of COVID-19 and the most recent positive case was reported on November 9.

WATE 6 On Your Side has reached out to the assisted care living facility for comment and is awaiting a response.