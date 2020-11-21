Coronavirus Tennessee: 4,355 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Tennessee Department of Health reported 4,355 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
State also reported nine new deaths, 29 new hospitalizations, and 3,911 new recoveries.
Totals:
- Cases: 335,887
- Deaths: 4,211
- Current Hospitalizations: 2,060
- Tests: 4.24M
- Recoveries: 291,819
