Coronavirus Tennessee: 74 more deaths reported, 90 percent of ICU beds occupied

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Friday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 74 new deaths, as the state has just 10% of its ICU beds available.

State health dept. also reports 3,444 new cases of COVID-19 along with 26 new hospitalizations and 4,123 recoveries.

Currently there are 2,035 people hospitalized and the death toll now sits at 4,202.

The percent positive reported on Friday is at 14.76%.

