Coronavirus Tennessee: Cases, deaths and hospitalizations across the state in May

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here’s a look at the data showing how the novel coronavirus is impacting Tennesseans. Data is updated tentatively by 4 p.m. each weekday by the Tennessee Department of Health unless otherwise noted.

Everything you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout can be found in this link.

As of April 2021, 847,430 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by TDOH, 822,733 have recovered and 12,197 Tennesseans have died from the virus.

East Tennessee deaths since March 2020

  • Anderson County – 172
  • Blount County – 193
  • Campbell County – 63
  • Claiborne County – 73
  • Cocke County – 99
  • Cumberland County – 132
  • Fentress County – 47
  • Grainger County – 50
  • Hamblen County – 173
  • Jefferson County – 124
  • *Knox County – 635
  • Loudon County – 69
  • Monroe County – 95
  • Morgan County – 39
  • Roane County – 105
  • Scott County – 45
  • Sevier County – 175
  • Pending identification of county residence – 134
  • Total deaths in the state: 12,255

*Knox County’s Board of Health is independent of the state and may report different totals.

May 7

  • New cases: 769
  • Deaths (confirmed and probable): 50 more deaths reported, for a total of 12,255
  • Residents hospitalized: 748
  • New recovered/inactive: 1,002
  • Available ICU capacity statewide: 14%
  • Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed and probable): 852,841

May 6

  • New cases: 436
  • Deaths (confirmed and probable): Two more deaths reported, for a total of 12,205
  • Residents hospitalized: 819
  • New recovered/inactive: 957
  • Available ICU capacity statewide: 14%
  • Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed and probable): 852,072

May 5

  • New cases: 907
  • Deaths (confirmed and probable): 11 more deaths reported, for a total of 12,228
  • Residents hospitalized: 803
  • New recovered/inactive: 1,118
  • Available ICU capacity statewide: 11%
  • Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed and probable): 850,885

May 4

  • New cases: 542
  • Deaths (confirmed and probable): 12 more deaths reported, for a total of 12,217
  • Residents hospitalized: 798
  • New recovered/inactive: 1,244
  • Available ICU capacity statewide: 11%
  • Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed and probable): 849,978

May 3

  • New cases: 436
  • Deaths (confirmed and probable): Two more deaths reported, for a total of 12,205
  • Residents hospitalized: 771
  • New recovered/inactive: 2,447
  • Available ICU capacity statewide: 11%
  • Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed and probable): 847,430

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter