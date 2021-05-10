Coronavirus Tennessee: Cases, deaths and hospitalizations across the state in May

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here’s a look at the data showing how the novel coronavirus is impacting Tennesseans. Data is updated tentatively by 4 p.m. each weekday by the Tennessee Department of Health unless otherwise noted.
As of April 2021, 847,430 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by TDOH, 822,733 have recovered and 12,197 Tennesseans have died from the virus.
East Tennessee deaths since March 2020
- Anderson County – 172
- Blount County – 193
- Campbell County – 63
- Claiborne County – 73
- Cocke County – 99
- Cumberland County – 132
- Fentress County – 47
- Grainger County – 50
- Hamblen County – 173
- Jefferson County – 124
- *Knox County – 635
- Loudon County – 69
- Monroe County – 95
- Morgan County – 39
- Roane County – 105
- Scott County – 45
- Sevier County – 175
- Pending identification of county residence – 134
- Total deaths in the state: 12,255
*Knox County’s Board of Health is independent of the state and may report different totals.
May 7
- New cases: 769
- Deaths (confirmed and probable): 50 more deaths reported, for a total of 12,255
- Residents hospitalized: 748
- New recovered/inactive: 1,002
- Available ICU capacity statewide: 14%
- Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed and probable): 852,841
May 6
- New cases: 436
- Deaths (confirmed and probable): Two more deaths reported, for a total of 12,205
- Residents hospitalized: 819
- New recovered/inactive: 957
- Available ICU capacity statewide: 14%
- Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed and probable): 852,072
May 5
- New cases: 907
- Deaths (confirmed and probable): 11 more deaths reported, for a total of 12,228
- Residents hospitalized: 803
- New recovered/inactive: 1,118
- Available ICU capacity statewide: 11%
- Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed and probable): 850,885
May 4
- New cases: 542
- Deaths (confirmed and probable): 12 more deaths reported, for a total of 12,217
- Residents hospitalized: 798
- New recovered/inactive: 1,244
- Available ICU capacity statewide: 11%
- Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed and probable): 849,978
May 3
- New cases: 436
- Deaths (confirmed and probable): Two more deaths reported, for a total of 12,205
- Residents hospitalized: 771
- New recovered/inactive: 2,447
- Available ICU capacity statewide: 11%
- Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed and probable): 847,430