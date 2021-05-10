Coronavirus Tennessee: Cases, deaths and hospitalizations across the state in May

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here’s a look at the data showing how the novel coronavirus is impacting Tennesseans. Data is updated tentatively by 4 p.m. each weekday by the Tennessee Department of Health unless otherwise noted.

Everything you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout can be found in this link.

As of April 2021, 847,430 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by TDOH, 822,733 have recovered and 12,197 Tennesseans have died from the virus.

East Tennessee deaths since March 2020

Anderson County – 172

Blount County – 193

Campbell County – 63

Claiborne County – 73

Cocke County – 99

Cumberland County – 132

Fentress County – 47

Grainger County – 50

Hamblen County – 173

Jefferson County – 124

*Knox County – 635

Loudon County – 69

Monroe County – 95

Morgan County – 39

Roane County – 105

Scott County – 45

Sevier County – 175

Pending identification of county residence – 134

Total deaths in the state: 12,255

*Knox County’s Board of Health is independent of the state and may report different totals.

May 7

New cases: 769

769 Deaths (confirmed and probable): 50 more deaths reported, for a total of 12,255

50 more deaths reported, for a total of 12,255 Residents hospitalized: 748

748 New recovered/inactive: 1,002

1,002 Available ICU capacity statewide: 14%

14% Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed and probable): 852,841

May 6

New cases: 436

436 Deaths (confirmed and probable): Two more deaths reported, for a total of 12,205

Two more deaths reported, for a total of 12,205 Residents hospitalized: 819

819 New recovered/inactive: 957

957 Available ICU capacity statewide: 14%

14% Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed and probable): 852,072

May 5

New cases: 907

907 Deaths (confirmed and probable): 11 more deaths reported, for a total of 12,228

11 more deaths reported, for a total of 12,228 Residents hospitalized: 803

803 New recovered/inactive: 1,118

1,118 Available ICU capacity statewide: 11%

11% Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed and probable): 850,885

May 4

New cases: 542

542 Deaths (confirmed and probable): 12 more deaths reported, for a total of 12,217

12 more deaths reported, for a total of 12,217 Residents hospitalized: 798

798 New recovered/inactive: 1,244

1,244 Available ICU capacity statewide: 11%

11% Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed and probable): 849,978

May 3