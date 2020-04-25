1  of  2
Coronavirus Tennessee: Cases, deaths continue to climb in COVID-19 hotspots across Volunteer state
Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee has mounted another coronavirus testing drive this weekend as the virus continues to spread. On Saturday, the Tennessee Department of Health said there have been 9,189 cases and 178 deaths from the virus.

Cases were up another 5% from Friday — 463 cases — while deaths rose by 6% — or 10 people.

There have been 821 hospitalizations due to coronavirus and 4,467 have recovered from the virus. Tennessee has tested 141,406 people.

Both Shelby and Davidson counties have passed 2,000 cases each. Shelby has the most deaths with 43 followed by Sumner with 34.

On Friday, Gov. Bill Lee announced more details about his plan to reopen the state, starting with the 89 non-metro counties. Most state parks opened for day-use on Friday. Knox County and Knoxville are set to announce plans on Monday.

Tennessee Economic Recovery Group GuidelinesDownload

University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd told trustees Friday that the pandemic is having a large impact on the university system and the effects going into the fall aren’t fully known.

Also on Friday, Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon presented a city budget plan including COVID-19 economic recovery.

