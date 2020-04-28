Coronavirus Tennessee: Cases top 10,000 as an East Tennessee nursing home outbreak affects more than 60

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Coronavirus cases in Tennessee hit five figures on Tuesday with the Tennessee Department of Health confirming 10,052 cases and 188 deaths from COVID-19.

There have been 894 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 4,921 people have recovered. Some 161,928 people have been tested in Tennessee.

An alarming hotspot for coronavirus cases is the state’s prisons. Nearly 600 inmates at a Bledsoe County prison have tested positive for COVID-19 and the staff is being blamed for the outbreak.

Knox County reported on Tuesday its fifth death from coronavirus, an 87-year-old man.

Knox County Health Department Director Dr. Martha Buchanan answered more questions about the Knoxville and Knox County reopening plans, which start Friday. Not every business is quite ready to have in-store customers.

Another place where cases are soaring is an Athens nursing home. The nurisng home confirmed Tuesday to television station WTVC that 54 residents and nine staff members at the McMinn County facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

The COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 10,052 as of April 28, 2020, including 188 deaths, 894 hospitalizations and 4,921 recovered. For more information, go to: https://t.co/Pwof6IANuV. Questions or need assistance? Call the Public Information Line at (833) 556-2476. pic.twitter.com/prcO1Ey3kJ — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) April 28, 2020