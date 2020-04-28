Coronavirus Tennessee: Cases top 10,000 as an East Tennessee nursing home outbreak affects more than 60

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Coronavirus cases in Tennessee hit five figures on Tuesday with the Tennessee Department of Health confirming 10,052 cases and 188 deaths from COVID-19.
There have been 894 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 4,921 people have recovered. Some 161,928 people have been tested in Tennessee.
An alarming hotspot for coronavirus cases is the state’s prisons. Nearly 600 inmates at a Bledsoe County prison have tested positive for COVID-19 and the staff is being blamed for the outbreak.
Knox County reported on Tuesday its fifth death from coronavirus, an 87-year-old man.
Knox County Health Department Director Dr. Martha Buchanan answered more questions about the Knoxville and Knox County reopening plans, which start Friday. Not every business is quite ready to have in-store customers.
Another place where cases are soaring is an Athens nursing home. The nurisng home confirmed Tuesday to television station WTVC that 54 residents and nine staff members at the McMinn County facility have tested positive for COVID-19.
(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: State, county COVID-19 case counts continue to climb; Gov. Lee sets date for safer-at-home order to expire April 30
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- LIST: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- Family dog tests positive for coronavirus in North Carolina
- Trump urges states to consider opening schools before summer
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 5th death from COVID-19
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 28, 2020
- Family tailgates in Middle TN hospital parking lot while waiting to meet newborn
- Nearly 600 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Bledsoe Co. Correctional Complex
- Virus is expected to reduce meat selection and raise prices
- Popular heartburn medicine being studied as treatment for coronavirus
- As Tennessee begins the re-opening process, it scores a D- in social distancing
- Oak Ridge leaders, business owners detail reopening plans
- Watch Now: Lawmakers aim to get more federal COVID-19 relief cash directly to workers
- Texas, Ohio among many states to take steps toward reopening