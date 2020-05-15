1  of  2
Coronavirus Tennessee: Cases up by just 1.6% and deaths by 1% FAA: Small plane ‘clipped a tree and crashed’ in a Rogersville yard near Hawkins Co. airport, one fatality confirmed
Coronavirus Tennessee: Cases up by just 1.6% and deaths by 1%

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee has had 16,970 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 290 people have died. Tests for COVID-19 in Tennessee have reached 309,756.

Cases rose from Thursday by 271 — or 1.6%, according to the statistics released Friday by the Tennessee Department of Health. The number of deaths from the coronavirus was up by three — or 1%, the department said.

There have been 1,454 people hospitalized and 9,280 have recovered.

A fourth Tennessee prison inmate has died after contracting the coronavirus, according to the Tennessee Department of Correction.

Zoo Knoxville announced more plans for its reopening on Monday, over two months after it closed to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Knox County reported no new cases on Friday.

