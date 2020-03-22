Coronavirus Tennessee: COVID-19 case count up to 505

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Health is releasing the number of confirmed and presumptive positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on a daily basis as new data is shared.
RELATED: Coronavirus Timeline Story
According to the updated case numbers on Sunday, March 22, Tennessee has 505 cases of COVID-19, up 36% from the 371 officially reported on Saturday.
RELATED: Vanderbilt Medical Center reports its first COVID-19 related death, second in Tennessee
Most of the cases continue to be in the Nashville Metro area, where are now two reported deaths related to the virus. But Shelby County has seen its numbers balloon and a number of smaller counties are beginning to see cases.
In the age breakdown, the age group with the largest number of cases by far is for people 21 to 30 years old.
Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order on Sunday mandating businesses across the state to utilize alternative business models beginning at midnight CDT on Monday, March 23, until midnight CDT April 6.
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said Knox County will follow the state order. Knox County announced a less restrictive order on Friday. Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon also issued an executive order on Friday.
RELATED: Worldwide cases, deaths and how many have recovered
(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: Knox County Health Dept. order bars to close, DENSO suspends production
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: How school systems are responding after Gov. Lee urges closures
- CDC map shows locations of coronavirus cases in the U.S.
- Tennessee tourists arrive back in US after being trapped for days in Peru
- VP Mike Pence, wife Karen test negative for coronavirus
- WATCH: Doctor answers your critical questions about COVID-19
- FDA approves new test that could detect coronavirus in about 45 minutes
- As virus spreads, growing need for hospital beds, supplies
- Guns, ammo, liquor sales increasing in COVID-19 pandemic
- ‘You can only imagine the stress level’: Mother of toddler with COVID-19 speaks out
- Georgia hospital employee dies after testing positive for COVID-19
- Nursing home outbreaks lay bare chronic industry problems
- Target apologizes for selling face masks amid shortage
- Is the coronavirus like the flu? Not at all, according to doctors treating COVID-19 patients
- Coronavirus Update: 372 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee