Tennessee reports 2nd coronavirus-related death Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signs executive order mandating alternative business models for restaurants and gyms, lifts alcohol restrictions
Coronavirus Tennessee: COVID-19 case count up to 505

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Health is releasing the number of confirmed and presumptive positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on a daily basis as new data is shared.

According to the updated case numbers on Sunday, March 22, Tennessee has 505 cases of COVID-19, up 36% from the 371 officially reported on Saturday.

Most of the cases continue to be in the Nashville Metro area, where are now two reported deaths related to the virus. But Shelby County has seen its numbers balloon and a number of smaller counties are beginning to see cases.

In the age breakdown, the age group with the largest number of cases by far is for people 21 to 30 years old.

Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order on Sunday mandating businesses across the state to utilize alternative business models beginning at midnight CDT on Monday, March 23, until midnight CDT April 6.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said Knox County will follow the state order. Knox County announced a less restrictive order on Friday. Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon also issued an executive order on Friday.

A yard sign shows support for nurses and doctors Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Nolensville, Tenn. Several residents in the neighborhood put up signs thanking medical personnel for their work during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

 

