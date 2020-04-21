Breaking News
Coronavirus Tennessee: COVID-19 cases climb to 7,394 with 157 deaths

Coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With Tennessee poised to reopen its economy and let a safer-at-home order expire, the Tennessee Department of Health reported Tuesday 7,394 coronavirus cases and 157 deaths.

Tennessee’s safer-at-home order officially ends on April 30 and businesses already are beginning to make plans to reopen.

Under the governor’s economic reboot, the state’s metro areas can formulate their own plans. Knox County Health Director said Tuesday that means a “slow, phased, data-based reopening” plan for Knoxville and Knox County.

“It is not about no new cases, it is about slowing the rate of increases,” she said. “We have to go back to work. … Doing it in a phased fashion will improve safety and reduce the risk of more people becoming ill.”

In the latest state stats, there have been 760 hospitalizations attributed to the coronavirus in Tennessee and 3,828 people have recovered. There have been 108,182 tests administered in the state.

The percentage of both cases and deaths are increasing day-to-day in the low single digits. There was a 2% Tuesday from Monday, or 156 cases, and deaths increased by 3%, or five new deaths.

Only two counties – Hancock and Pickett – of the state’s 95 counties are reporting no cases of coronavirus.

Some coronavirus tracking sites continue to show an improving situation in Tennessee in containing the spread of the virus.

Lee’s announcement that he will let his restrictions expire brought both praise and criticism.

While most businesses in 89 of the state 95 counites can open May 1, state parks open Friday.

Meanwhile, the federal Great Smoky Mountains National Park canceled the popular synchronous firefly viewings due to coronavirus concerns.

