Coronavirus Tennessee: COVID-19 cases hit 13,624

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Confirmed coronavirus cases in Tennessee have hit 13,624, the Tennessee Department of Health said Tuesday.

Deaths are up by seven — or 3.2% — to 226.

In a confusing counting method that began Monday, the state tweets the confirmed number, but its website lists 13,690 cases of both confirmed and presumed cases.

There have been 1,156 people hospitalized and 6,356 have recovered. The number of people tested for COVID-19 in the state is 218,796.

Last week coronavirus cases in Tennessee grew by 36%.

The Knox County Health Department has published a reopening plan and quick reference guides.

