Coronavirus Tennessee: COVID-19 cases hit 79,754 with 1.2 million tests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee has had 79,754 coronavirus cases with 1,639 new cases reported on Monday, the Tennessee Department of Health said.
The case count is an increase of 2.1% from Sunday. Deaths rose by just four to 847, an increase of 0.5%.
There are currently 3,712 reported hospitalizations and 45,974 recoveries. There have been 1,214,383 total tests.
It was too hot Monday for coronavirus testing in Knox County, where lines have been long.
Add Ingles to list of grocery stores and national retailers requiring masks.
And you’ll just have delay that vacation to the Bahamas. Hey, there’s always the Smokies.
(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
