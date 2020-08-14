Coronavirus Tennessee: COVID-19 cases reach 130,458 with 1,947 new cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee reached 130,458 on Friday. There were 1,947 new cases and 13 new deaths reported by the Tennessee Department of Health.
The number of cases grew by 1.52% from Thursday.
The deaths were a 0.99% increase for a total of 1,326. Knox County reported one new death on Friday.
There have been 5,725 hospitalizations and 91,323 recoveries. Some 1,809,900 tests have been administered in Tennessee.
(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)
