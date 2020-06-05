Coronavirus: Tennessee COVID-19 cases rise by 400 to 25,520

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state were 25,520 on Friday, the Tennessee Department of Health said.
Cases were up by 400 — or 1.6%, the Department of Health reported.
Deaths were also up by 1.7% from Thursday to 408, an increase of seven. There have been 16,925 recoveries from the virus.
There have been 1,893 people hospitalized and 16,.925 have been tested.
