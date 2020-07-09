Coronavirus Tennessee: COVID-19 cases up by 1,609 for total of 57,591

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee reported 1,609 new coronavirus cases on Thursday and the state case count went to 57,591.

The one-day increase in cases is 2.9%. The number of deaths from COVID-19 is 710, up by 25, or 3.6%, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

Some 33,609 people have recovered from the virus. There have been 3,088 people hospitalized and 972,276 have been tested.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 57,591 as of July 9, 2020 including 710 deaths, 3,088 hospitalizations and 33,609 recovered. For additional data, go to https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/dMz5X7IYO4 — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) July 9, 2020