Coronavirus Tennessee: COVID-19 cases up by 1,609 for total of 57,591

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee reported 1,609 new coronavirus cases on Thursday and the state case count went to 57,591.
The one-day increase in cases is 2.9%. The number of deaths from COVID-19 is 710, up by 25, or 3.6%, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.
Some 33,609 people have recovered from the virus. There have been 3,088 people hospitalized and 972,276 have been tested.
