Coronavirus Tennessee: COVID-19 deaths at 170 while cases rise to 8,266

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After one of the biggest one-day gains in coronavirus deaths and cases on Wednesday, the Tennessee Department reported Thursday the state has 170 COVID-19 deaths and 8,266 cases.

Deaths are up 2% — or four — from Wednesday and cases are up 5% — or 424.

There have been 793 hospitalizations due to coronavirus and 4,193 have recovered from the virus. Tennessee’s aggressive testing program shows 123,100 have been tested. The state has tested about 16 people per 1,000. Testing in East Tennessee has been lower. For example, only 3.3% of the tests have been done in Knox County. the third-largest county in the state.

The state is planning more drive-thru testing locations this weekend and Knox County has a special Saturday testing at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

WATE 6 On Your Side’s Madisen Keavy went through a drive-thru tests and has everything you need to know what to expect.

The county with the highest number of deaths and cases is Shelby followed by Davidson. Those two counties – the state’s two largest – have 47% of the coronavirus cases.

After some waffling over recent weeks, the state released new data on Wednesday about coronavirus cases in nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

Meanwhile, the state released a new public service announcement video in its “Do your part, stay apart” campaign that features Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

The two are the latest to join Tennessee’s “Do your part, stay apart” campaign urging Tennesseans to continue safe distancing habits as communities gradually reopen.

Commending Tennesseans for “stepping up” in staying home, they encourage citizens to “keep it going, to be smart, and to be careful and be diligent.. . . stay smart, stay strong, stay Tennessee strong.”