Coronavirus Tennessee: Current hospitalizations rise to 3,212 along with 100 new deaths due to COVID-19

TENNESSEE (WATE) — On Wednesday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 144 new hospitalizations to bring the total to 3,212 currently hospitalized along with 100 new deaths due to COVID-19.
The state also reported 8,220 cases of COVID-19 to bring the total number of cases Tennessee has had to over 580,000.
Recoveries also rose by nearly 8,000 and the percent positive for Wednesday is 23.68%.
