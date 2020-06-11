Coronavirus: Tennessee has 28,340 COVID-19 cases with 18,922 recoveries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Tennessee were up 471 to 28,340 — or a 1.7% one-day increase, the Tennessee Department of Health said Thursday.
Deaths were also up from Wednesday to 441, an increase of five, or 1.1%. Some 18,922 people have recovered from the virus.
There have been 2,011 people hospitalized and 535,096 have been tested.
As reopening continues across the country and Tennessee and its biggest cities have entered phase two of reopening, hospitalizations are up across the state, according to research by ABC.
Nearly 20 states are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases in the weeks since reopening, but two states among the earliest to reopen are seeing a dramatic increase in those hospitalized in the last week compared to the week before: Arkansas (65.8%) and Tennessee (65.1%).
