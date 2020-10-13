Coronavirus Tennessee: Knox County Health Dept. ‘concerned’ about increasing hospitalizations, gives voting safety advice

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 in Knox County are continuing to rise at a steeper rate than previous weeks and it has the Health Department and hospital systems concerned.

Dr. Martha Buchanan, director of the Knox County Health Department, said during a Tuesday briefing the rising numbers point to more cases in the area than those that are known.

“The disease burden in our community is higher than testing would indicate,” Buchanan said. “If you get COVID and get sick enough to go the hospital, you’re going to go to the hospital.”

There are currently 70 Knox County residents hospitalized with the coronavirus. As of Oct. 6, the latest date for which data is available, there are 192 people hospitalized in Knox and surrounding county hospitals with the disease.

“The challenge is, if people don’t get tested and don’t know they have the disease and don’t stay home, they’re just going to keeping making other people sick and that is our big concern,” Buchanan said. “We’re just going to see those hospitalizations go up and, as a result, see our deaths go up.”

There are multiple reasons why people are not getting tested, according to Buchanan. She pointed to having to quarantine; ask family or friends to quarantine; or inability to get access to a test as some reasons why people aren’t getting tested.

Testing is offered at the KCHD main office at 140 Dameron Ave. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is no cost to those seeking a test.

Voting safe practices

Buchanan continued to push the five core actions to keep voters safe when visiting the polls. Early voting for the state and federal general election begins Wednesday, Oct. 14, in Tennessee.

The five core actions are:

Practice physical distancing.

Wear cloth face coverings.

Practice proper handwashing.

Clean and sanitize surfaces.

Stay home if you’re sick.

“I think if everybody practices the five core actions; sure, it’s safe,” Buchanan said when asked about the safety of voting in person.

Buchanan said the risk of exposure is lower since voting does not typically take a long time to do. She also said the Health Department gave the Knox County Election Commission advice for how to safeguard against the spread of the disease, however, the commission has to follow state rules.

As far as face covering requirements, Buchanan said a face covering is not required to vote but is advised and a face shield is not a substitute for a cloth face covering.

COVID-19 by the numbers

Buchanan also shared a moment of gratitude for the work her staff has done during the last seven months in battling the pandemic.

Since March the Knox County Health Department has collected more than 20,000 specimens for testing, identified 11,022 positive cases, interviewed 24,855 close contacts, worked with 250 community health organizations, answered 43,000 calls at its phone bank, and produced 60 educational videos in five different languages in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“I believe our teams is doing a great job looking out for the health and safety of our community and I am proud to work alongside these incredible people every day,” Buchanan said.