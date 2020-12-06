Coronavirus Tennessee: Knox County reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths & 397 new cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County reported two more COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday along with 397 new cases.

The Knox County Health Department reported 397 new COVID-19 cases and the active case count now sits at 1,984 down from 2,167 on Saturday.

The inactive case count grew by 181 since Saturday, as now there are 19,108 total inactive cases in the county.

The county reported 123 residents are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, which is up from 117 reported on Saturday.

The Knox County Board of Health on Wednesday voted 7-3 in favor of passing a new COVID-19 Social Gathering Limitation Regulation, limiting some social gatherings to 10 people. The regulation went into effect on Friday.

On Tuesday, Knox County reported 437 new cases, the first time more than 400 new cases were reported in a single day.

According to data released on Dec. 1 on the Knox County COVID-19 dashboard, there are only eight available Intensive Care Unit beds available in 19 regional hospitals in 16 counties. Overall non-ICU beds are currently at a 93.3% utilization rate.

KCHD has reported 188 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic hit Knox County in March, 182 of those have happened since July 2. XXX

Reported Knox County deaths by month

December: 21 deaths

November: 62 deaths

October: 21 deaths

September: 26 deaths

August: 19 deaths

July: 35 deaths

As of Sept. 4, KCHD reports “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

Of the 20,532 total confirmed Knox County cases reported since the pandemic began, 622 of them have resulted in hospitalization. There are 1,166 probable cases listed on the Health Department dashboard.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.