Coronavirus Tennessee: Knox County reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 611 new inactive cases & 303 new cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County reported three more COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday along with 611 new inactive cases and 303 new cases.

The Knox County Health Department reported 303 new COVID-19 cases and the active case count now sits at 2,167.

The inactive case count grew by 611 since Friday for a total of 18,927, up from 18,316 in the county.

The county reported 117 residents are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The Knox County Board of Health on Wednesday voted 7-3 in favor of passing a new COVID-19 Social Gathering Limitation Regulation, limiting some social gatherings to 10 people. The regulation went into effect on Friday.

On Tuesday, Knox County reported 437 new cases, the first time more than 400 new cases were reported in a single day.

According to data released on Dec. 1 on the Knox County COVID-19 dashboard, there are only eight available Intensive Care Unit beds available in 19 regional hospitals in 16 counties. Overall non-ICU beds are currently at a 93.3% utilization rate.

KCHD has reported 186 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic hit Knox County in March, 180 of those have happened since July 2.

Reported Knox County deaths by month

December: 19 deaths

November: 62 deaths

October: 21 deaths

September: 26 deaths

August: 19 deaths

July: 35 deaths

As of Sept. 4, KCHD reports “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

Of the 20,135 total confirmed Knox County cases reported since the pandemic began, 620 of them have resulted in hospitalization. There are 1,145 probable cases listed on the Health Department dashboard.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.