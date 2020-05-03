Coronavirus Tennessee: No sign of a let-up in spread of COVID-19; 516 new cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The number of people in Tennessee reached 13,177 on Sunday and the death toll is 210, the Tennessee Department of Health reported Sunday.
The one-day increase in cases Sunday was 516, up 4.1%. Deaths were up by just one.
RELAETD: Timeline of the pandemic
There have been 1,135 people hospitalized and 5,814 have recovered. The number of people tested for COVID-19 in the state is 204,607.
(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: April 2020
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- LIST: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Cases top 12,600 with 209 deaths; tests approaching 200,000
- WATCH: Top experts answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | May 2
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 35 active Knox County cases; free testing in East Tennessee
- Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs’ daughter travels to New Jersey to assist with COVID-19 relief efforts
- Tennessee School of Beauty reopening Wednesday
- Study: Nonprofits lose $12 million during pandemic
- Pellissippi State Community College plans for phased return to campus
- From the frontlines, to fighting for his life: prayers needed for Knoxville native
- Local retailers see ‘steady’ business first day of reopening after coronavirus closures
- AG Barr could challenge governors’ stay-at-home orders
- Watch: Feds threaten to step in if states get too restrictive with stay-at-home orders
- Downtown Knoxville restaurants begin to bring back dine-in options