Coronavirus Tennessee: No sign of a let-up in spread of COVID-19; 516 new cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The number of people in Tennessee reached 13,177 on Sunday and the death toll is 210, the Tennessee Department of Health reported Sunday.

The one-day increase in cases Sunday was 516, up 4.1%. Deaths were up by just one.

RELAETD: Timeline of the pandemic

There have been 1,135 people hospitalized and 5,814 have recovered. The number of people tested for COVID-19 in the state is 204,607.

