Coronavirus Tennessee: Over 4,500 new COVID-19 cases & 55 new deaths reported Sunday in the state

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Sunday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 4,589 new cases of COVID-19 and 55 new deaths.

Recoveries increase by 2,412 and current hospitalizations rise by five in the state.

Totals:

Cases: 340,476

Deaths: 4,266

Current Hospitalizations: 2,065

Recoveries: 294,231

A previous tweet sent out by TDH said there were 340,076 total cases of the virus. The department has since amended that total.