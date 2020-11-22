Coronavirus Tennessee: Over 4,500 new COVID-19 cases & 55 new deaths reported Sunday in the state

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Sunday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 4,589 new cases of COVID-19 and 55 new deaths.
Recoveries increase by 2,412 and current hospitalizations rise by five in the state.
Totals:
- Cases: 340,476
- Deaths: 4,266
- Current Hospitalizations: 2,065
- Recoveries: 294,231
A previous tweet sent out by TDH said there were 340,076 total cases of the virus. The department has since amended that total.
