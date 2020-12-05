TENNESSEE (WATE) — Tennessee Department of Health reports nearly 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 along with over 5,700 new recoveries from COVID-19.
TDH also reported 29 new deaths, and a decrease of 20 from the current hospitalizations county.
The percent positive reported Saturday is 18.73%.
LATEST STORIES
- Coronavirus Tennessee: Over 5,700 new recoveries & nearly 5,000 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday
- Gas station partners with KPD for free safety program
- Coalfield’s head football coach Keith Henry passed away Saturday morning according to school’s AD
- Coronavirus Tennessee: Knox County reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 611 new inactive cases & 303 new cases
- Here’s how much the ’12 Days of Christmas’ gifts would cost you in 2020