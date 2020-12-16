Coronavirus Tennessee: New record set with 11,410 cases of COVID-19 reported

TENNESSEE (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported a new record of 11,410 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

This breaks the previous record from Sunday, which was 11,352 new cases.

The state also reported 53 new deaths, along with 68 new hospitalizations.

There were also 7,246 new recoveries reported as the percent positive for Wednesday is at 17.75%.

State hospitalization data for Wednesday morning: